COLUMBIA, S.C. — An early morning accident has claimed the life of one person.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl David Jones, the accident occurred around 8:40 AM.

A 2009 Chevrolet truck was traveling south on Longtown road when it went off the right side of the road and struck a tree.

The passenger in the truck was pronounced dead at the scene, they were not wearing a seat belt. The driver was transported with life threatening injuries.

The accident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.