One person is dead after a single car accident according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The accident happened a little after 5 pm on Columbia Airport Expressway about a half a mile from Springdale.

Lance Cpl Tyler Tidwell with the SC Highway Patrol said that a 2008 Infinity G35 was traveling westbound on the Columbia Airport Expressway when the car ran off the right side of the road and overturned, ejecting the driver who was not wearing a seat belt. The driver was pronounced at the scene.

The passenger of the car managed to free themselves and were transported to a Lexington Medical Center.

The accident remains under investigation.