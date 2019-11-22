LEXINGTON, S.C. — One person is dead after a two car collision that happened around noon on Thursday.

According to the Lexington county coroner Margaret Fisher, Donna Lesperance, 66 of Lexington was pronounced dead at the scene due to her injuries.

Ms. Lesperance had been traveling on Fox Branch Road and was crossing Smith Pond Road onto Rawl Road when another vehicle struck the side of hers. She was wearing a seat belt when the collision occurred.

The driver and passenger of the other vehicle were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.