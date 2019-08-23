COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting near Farrow Road and Olive Drive.

According to officials, the shooting happened Friday at around midnight. One person suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital. They are expected to recover.

The Columbia Police Department is still searching for the suspect involved in this case.

If your have any information on this shooting call Crimestoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.

This is a developing story. Check back with News19 both on-air and online for more details as they are released.