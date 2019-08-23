COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are investigating a shooting near Farrow Road and Olive Drive.

According to officials, the shooting happened around midnight and one person is wounded with non-life threatening injuries.

The injured person has been taken to a local hospital where they are expected to recover.

The Columbia Police Department are still searching for the suspect.

If your have any information on this shooting call Crimestoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.

This is a developing story be sure to check back for more details.