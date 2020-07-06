LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the individual who died as a result of a motor vehicle collision that occurred in the 1800 block of S.C. Highway 6, near Blackville Road, just before 01:00AM on June 7, 2020.

According to Coroner Fisher, Mr. Juan Carlos Chavero, 38, of Swansea was pronounced dead at the scene due to his injuries.

Mr. Chavero was traveling along S.C. Hwy 6 when an oncoming vehicle crossed the center line and the two collided.

Mr. Chavero was not wearing a seat belt when the incident occurred.

The driver of the other vehicle, who was also not wearing a seat belt, was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The collision is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.