ORANGEBURG, S.C. — One person is dead after an accident at a car wash in Orangeburg Thursday night.

According to Cpl Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol a little after 5:30 pm just off of Russel Street, a 1993 Ford Ranger was pulling out of a bay at the Lil Zo's car wash when the driver lost control and struck a pedestrian in the parking lot, killing them.

The accident remains under investigation by the highway patrol.