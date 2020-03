SUMTER, S.C. — One person has been killed in an afternoon car accident in Sumter.

The accident happened around 1:40 p.m. near 1220 Plowden Mill Road in Sumter.

Torin Vershawn Johnson, 36, of Plowden Mill Road, Sumter, was pronounced dead on scene according to Sumter County coroner Robert Baker.

An autopsy will be performed Wednesday morning at The Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and The Sumter County Coroner’s Office are investigating.