ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that three men have been charged with a Neeses home invasion that sent one to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

“These individuals seem to have thought that after a disagreement, they could go into someone else’s home and start shooting,” the sheriff said. “They have another thing coming. There are consequences for their actions.”

Colten Williams, 19; David Williams, 17; and Justin Williams, 25, have each been charged with four counts attempted murder, first-degree burglary, criminal conspiracy, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and firing into a dwelling.

Bond was denied on Colten and Davis Williams. Bond was set on Justin Williams at $160,000 cash or surety.

A Neeses family called 911 after multiple gunmen broke into their home around 8 p.m. on Tuesday as the family had sat down to watch TV.

The four victims, which included two juveniles, said the gunmen opened fire after breaking the door open.

One of the intruders then stated, “you thought we were playing, huh, punk,” according to a warrant.

A 15-year-old teen attempted to flee by running down a hallway but was struck at least once in the hip.

The victims said they recognized at least two of the gunmen in spite of their wearing bandanas over their faces.

As the gunmen fled the residence, the victims heard more gunfire striking the side of the house as their assailants fled in a vehicle.

The 15-year-old teen was the only one injured. He was transported to a Midlands hospital for treatment.

Investigators say the shooting may have stemmed from an argument over a female.

“We’re not finished with this case yet,” Ravenell said. “We have one more individual who knows we’re looking for him.”

Warrants for the same charges as the others have also been obtained against Nathaniel Roberts, of Neeses. The 21-year-old Henry Road man is to be considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone has information on Roberts’ whereabouts, they are asked to call the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.