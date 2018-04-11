MIDDLETON, Idaho — An online petition is collecting thousands of signatures from people who support staff members of an Idaho school district who donned caricatured outfits depicting Mexican people and a border wall.

By Sunday afternoon, more than 4,000 people had signed the petition on Change.org to reinstate 14 Middleton School District staff members who were placed on paid administrative leave.

MORE: 14 Middleton staff members in border wall Halloween costumes put on paid administrative leave

Photos were posted to the district's Facebook page Thursday night and later removed, but screenshots captured the images that went viral. The border wall was emblazoned with "Make America Great Again."

Middleton School Board Chairman Tim Winkle says the costumes were part of a team building activity after school hours.

Middleton School District investigating teachers' offensive costumes

On the website, it states that Jacquelyn Meeker started this petition to Superintendent Dr. Josh J. Middleton. Here's the full text of her appeal to the community:

As we all know on Wednesday evening photos that included Middleton Heights staff were posted. Unfortunately, the photos were very controversial. However, we believe it's been blown out of proportion, as this was a team building exercise done after school with no students present or involved. We fully believe in our staff at Middleton Heights and don't feel that this should cost the men and women involved their jobs and cause further stress to our children. These men and women are a huge part of our children's lives and the love and support they give them should not be overshadowed by what happened.

Meanwhile, students will be returning to school Monday after a turbulent week.

When kids return to the classroom at Middleton Heights Elementary School there will extra administrators, and increased security, according to a message posted on the school district's website.

The school district's crisis team will also be on hand to provide support to students, staff and parents.

On Wednesday there will be an all-staff meeting for the purpose of cultural sensitivity training. The training will continue throughout this school year and at the start of each school year moving forward.

