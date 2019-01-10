Oprah Winfrey is known for big surprises.

And this weekend she delivered another when she announced she plants to help students attend college. Saturday, she pledged to donate $1.15 million to the United Negro College Fund.

That is the organization funding scholarships for students at historically black colleges and universities. There are 37 in the United States.

Greg Cunningham, a product of an HBCU, is the senior Vice President and Chief Diversity officer at US Bank. He said Oprah’s investment is a testament to the need for HBCU’s.

Cunningham says the high cost of college and lower income levels for many blacks lowers their college attendance and graduation rates.

"For her to validate their importance, the need that we have now more than ever, we have to make sure these institutions continue to thrive,” he said. “There are so many kids who don’t have the opportunity to attend these other universities. There were kids like me who really needed that understanding and validating of our culture and our self-worth ...those schools have perfect incubators for creating the next generation of leaders.”

Cunningham, was named one of EBONY Magazine’s power 100 in 2018. For decades, the magazine honored inspiring African-Americans.

Cunningham credits the UNCF for putting him on a path of success.

“I showed up at college with $100, a trunk full of clothes and a scholarship letter from UNCF. That was my start, I had a $5,000 scholarship from UNCF,” the Clark-Atlanta alumni said.

Linda Mitchell, a Como Park senior high student, is shooting for success.

She is a senior preparing for her first college tour next month. She and a group of students from Como will visit the campus of five HBCUs.

Mitchell, the first in her family planning to attend college, is looking forward to a world of possibility. She said she is grateful to see others like Oprah open the door for students.

“A lot of us down here in Minnesota we don't have the money to pay to go to college. The more help we get the better our life will be once we get out of here,” she said. “I just want to make them proud.”

Cunningham says Hats off to Oprah and others investing in young minds. After all, it was an HBCU experience that gave him the extra push.

“It gave me value and self-worth and it helped build my confidence and ability to find courage and understand that I belonged in the room, where before I used to question myself,” he said.