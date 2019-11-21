ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg-Calhoun Free Medical Clinic on Centre street is celebrating their 10th anniversary.

The clinic serves as a fully staffed medical facility for the uninsured in Orangeburg and Calhoun.

The facility provides medications, handles blood pressure and diabetic needs along with a host of other items but the team says over the past decade the need has become much larger.

"We see about 300-400 un-duplicated patients each year, we serve them with about 1500 primary visits in a year" says, Cindy Goodroe, who has worked with the clinic for several years, "We’ve seen it rise and stay the same but never decrease over the 10 years. So basically we serve in need in this community where patients who have know where to turn to to take care of their chronic illnesses to help them to become productive citizens of the community and come here and get their health right."

For people looking to attend the clinic, it's exclusively for Orangeburg and Calhoun county residents and those who are uninsured.

Operating hours are Monday-Thursday from 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.