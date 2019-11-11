ORANGEBURG, S.C. — "Its all about service for your country and fellow human beings," says veteran Broadus Jamerson, III.

That spirit of service was on display in Orangeburg Monday as veterans, along with their families and friends, held a ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park to share their stories and honor those who served our nation.

The veteran served in the Korean War and Desert Storm. He attributes his desire to serve to his father, who fought in Vietnam and died a little over a month before he was born.

"I never saw him with my eyes, but in my mind and heart I’ve known him for 75 years," says Jamerson. "I feel he’s always with me. And because he served and because of what happened, it was incumbent upon me to walk in his footsteps."

"I’ve been wounded four times, and it’s a struggle. It’s a daily struggle," says veteran Cottie Allen.

Allen served in the military and says, despite her struggles, her determination and love for this country will always win.

"As a little girl, I knew I was going to be in the military. So four bullets wasn’t going to stop me. So I trudge on and thank God," says Allen.