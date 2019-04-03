ORANGEBURG, S.C. — An Orangeburg county man has been arrested for sexual assault and kidnapping.

“This victim had placed trust in a person with whom she knew and was familiar,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “That trust and friendship was betrayed in the worst way possible.”

Austin Lorick, 22, was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and also kidnapping.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators were sent to the Regional Medical Center on February 25 after a woman said she had been the victim of a sexual assault.

The victim said the incident happened two days earlier after she and Lorick, a former boyfriend from several years previous, had been hanging out and having drinks at a local bar before going to a private party.

The victim determined she had had too much to drink and relied on the Neeses man to drive her from the party. She felt comfortable enough to stay at his residence, she said.

However, at some point, she awoke to discover some of her clothing missing and Lorick touching her in an inappropriate manner.

She told Lorick to stop, but he continued to the point of sexual battery. When she attempted to fight him, he pinned her down.

Lorick then fell asleep, said the victim, allowing her a chance to call a relative to pick her up.

The victim said she didn’t call law enforcement earlier out of fear and embarrassment.

During a hearing on Monday, bond was denied for Lorick.

He faces up to 30 years in prison, if convicted of either charge.