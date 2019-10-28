ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Learning and literacy is taking on a new form in North, SC.

Orangeburg County is constructing a new 3,000-square-foot library at 4585 Savannah Hwy. in North. The new space will include expanded parking, 10-12 computers, a story time space for kids, and a programming area for community meetings.

Folks in North say it’s a welcome addition to the downtown.

"I just found out we have a new library coming downtown North" says Judy Boiling, a native of the area. "The old library is wonderful but it’s rather small and our downtown is in very much need of new business and up-to-date buildings so I’m excited about that."

"I really think it’s a great idea" says Elvernia Richberg, a retired educator. "It opens up a lot of opportunities for children -- and even adults -- because sometimes parents like to have a great opportunity to share books and different reading genres that they don’t have at home."

No opening date has been set for the new building. The current branch will remain open until the new facility is completed.

