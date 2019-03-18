ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A Cordova man has been arrested for attempted murder.

According to Orangeburg Sheriff Leroy Ravenell, Raynard Ballen II, 30, has been charged with attempted murder for a shooting that took place in January and sent one man to the hospital.

“We’re still working on a motive in this case, but there’s nothing that justifies shooting someone who was just walking into a store,” here said. “No disagreement, argument, or difference of opinion is worth risking someone’s life.”

Ballen's charge stems from a January 31 incident that took place at a convenience store on St. Matthews Road.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators were called to a St. Matthews Road convenience store just before 5 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting incident.

The victim told investigators he was outside in the parking when two men in a vehicle “rolled up on him and shot him,” according to the report.

Witnesses inside the business said that when they heard gunfire, they looked outside.

They said they did not see the victim immediately after the shooting, but later discovered him on the ground.

Bond was set on Ballen at $45,000 cash or surety during a hearing on Monday.