ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A plant that’s employed hundreds in the Orangeburg community for decades will be closing its doors.

Koyo Bearings announced their facility in Orangeburg will end manufacturing operations by March of 2021 eliminating over 360 jobs and today the community is reacting to the announcement.

Carmen Brown, an Orangeburg native says, "Hearing this news of Koyo closing was a really like a stab in the heart."

"Knowing that these people won’t have jobs but they have houses and bills that need to be taken care of but they aren’t going to be paid." says Tara Gates, an Orangeburg resident and friend of an employee for Koyo. "So now they have to start over again looking for different jobs trying to make ends meat when it’s already hard enough here in Orangeburg county as it is."

Although many locals are saddened by the news some are hopeful, like Curt Campbell, "The community as a whole, convenience stores, churches everything will take a hit but Orangeburg will bounce back."

The company says the closing comes is as a result of a production ramp down based on customer demands.

"When the decision was made we wanted to announce it as soon as possible" says Tyra Sittonm corporate communications manager for JTEKT North American Corporation. "So this will happen in phases and we have committed to our associates a 90 day notice as those phases and dates approach and so we will be reaching out to local and state agencies to work with them for career transition."

The company has also stated that they’re encouraging employees to apply for other positions within the company and that a financial package that will include health care benefits through the separation period will be offered.