ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Elections are tomorrow and preparations are well underway here in Orangeburg for the big day.

Voters in 14 towns across the county will go to the polls to decide their mayor and council members.

The towns in county participating in the election include Bowman, Branchville, Cope, Elloree, Eutawville, Holly Hill, Neeses, Livingston, North, Norway, Rowesville, Springfield and Vance.

With the election less than 24 hours away it's been a busy evening at the Orangeburg county voter registration building as the staff is not only giving last minute tutorials on how to use the new machines but also helping clerks from around the county get their materials in order for Tuesday.

"We have 18 precincts that would be open so those precincts we have to make sure the clerks come by to pick up their bags" says Aurora Smalls, county of Orangeburg voter registration & elections director, "We also have polling technicians that need to come and pick up their bags. We’re preparing and going over last minute details to make sure they understand it and make sure they understand the paperwork that needs to be down and just double checking and making sure that any fear that they have is gone before they leave today."

The staff also wants to remind voters that precincts open at 7 a.m. and will remain open till 7 p.m.