ORANGEBURG, S.C. — For nearly a decade the Orangeburg department of public safety has housed a Forensics lab at Claflin University.

The lab has the ability to analyze drugs, finger prints and do a host of other things to solve crimes. Now they plan to expand the lab.

The department is currently seeking state and federal accreditation to widen their DNA efforts by obtaining a national database which may help solve cases in a quicker fashion



"Currently our lab can run DNA profiles but we need access to the a database which houses the offender profiles" says Amanda Webb, DNA technical leader for Orangeburg department of public safety. "In order to determine if a case evidence sample matches an offender and once we get access to that database then that will allow to analyze cases much faster than what’s currently happening. Right now it could take months to a couple of years but once we can get this database locally than the cases can be ran much faster and give a quicker turnaround time and bring justice more swiftly to the victim."



The department of public safety hopes to receive the accreditation by end of the year 2020