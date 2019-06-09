EUTAWVILLE, S.C. — Hurricane Dorian's wind and rain came through Orangeburg County very quickly, early Thursday morning.

The storm left debris-covered roads, power outages and downed trees.

On Thursday morning in Eutawville, two brothers, Tom and Fred Connor, were seen trying to clear the road after a large tree fell onto Fredcon Rd.

"I was going to check on my mother who lives right down the road," says Tom Connor. "This was the shortest route and when I got here, the tree was down, I just backed up, took a second route. She's fine.

"Had this fallen during the night somebody coming along this road wouldn't have seen it," says Fred Connor. "I've seen some trees down on my route, some crossing the roads and a few mailboxes off of their posts, but I think we came out of it pretty lucky."

Residents say they were grateful that it wasn't worse.