ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that an Orangeburg County man has been charged with last month’s robbery and fatal shooting in Bowman.

‘We believe this to be a robbery gone bad,” the sheriff said. “For whatever reason this individual decided on his own someone else’s life wasn’t valuable and shot him.”

Brandon Brown, 34, has been charged with murder, armed robbery and criminal conspiracy.

Warrants were obtained on the Bowman man on September 26 after investigators developed information that led to the Canal Street man.

Those warrants are connected to the September 17 shooting death of a 55-year-old Dibble Street man.

Investigators were called to the residence just after 5 p.m. that day where they found the victim lying face up on a kitchen floor. A spent cartridge casing was found nearby, according to the report.

Witnesses said they saw a vehicle in the front yard and later heard a gunshot inside the home after at least one subject entered the residence.

The deceased was seen by one witness a few hours earlier when he stopped by that person’s residence to inquire about a tool.

Investigators developed information that eventually led to Brown.

.