LEXINGTON, S.C. — Parades, salutes and American flags marked another Veterans Day around the Midlands.

According to the Housing Assistance Council, there are 373,890 Veterans in South Carolina. Of that number, 480 are believed to be homeless.

The Central Midlands Transition Retreat is hoping to lower that number.

Between 2008 and 2015, more than 500 South Carolina veterans completed their program, a majority finding housing.

"You're not alone," says James Wardlaw. "Homelessness can happen to anyone."

Wardlaw is a Vietnam War veteran and understands what it's like living on the streets.

"I was homeless in 2009," says Wardlaw. "I got hurt and couldn't work."

He went through the Central Midlands Transition Retreat and now owns his own home. He is currently giving back to veterans through the program as an outreach manager.

"We help them with their documentation, computer skills, drivers license, birth certificate, whatever's needed," says Wardlaw. "We help them find a job, get stabilized and hopefully help them find the Lord, because we are a faith-based organization."

He hopes that veterans in need will reach out for help, whether through Veterans Affairs or other organizations.

"We can help you get off the street, we can help you find stable housing, we can help you find a job and income and a stable life, but you've got to do your part. It's a two way street, we can only do so much."