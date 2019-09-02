Well, this is otterly adorable.

A Ring doorbell camera recorded a group of otters playing in the snow on Vashon Island Friday.

Pam Brossard shared the footage from her camera on Vashon, an island community about 12 miles southwest of Seattle.

Video shows at least five otters rolling around and tussling on a snowy deck and yard on the waterfront.

Viewers at the south end of Vashon Island said the snow started falling around noon on Friday and came down all afternoon, accumulating 3-4 inches.

The heaviest snow around Puget Sound fell up north in Sequim, which had 14 inches by 5 p.m. Friday. The snow didn't stick on city streets in Seattle during the busy Friday evening commute. But another round started in downtown Seattle around 10 p.m. and started accumulating on the roads.

