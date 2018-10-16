An outpouring of messages about Paul Allen flooded social media after his investment company Vulcan confirmed his death Monday.
Allen, 65, died after complications from non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
The billionaire was perhaps best known for co-founding Microsoft with Bill Gates in 1975, but his reach stretched across many industries over the last four decades, including sports, health, science, and philanthropy. Messages from leaders and influencers reflected his vast impact.
Tech and business
"I am heartbroken by the passing of one of my oldest and dearest friends, Paul Allen. From our early days together at Lakeside School, through our partnership in the creation of Microsoft, to some of our joint philanthropic projects over the years, Paul was a true partner and dear friend. Personal computing would not have existed without him.
"But Paul wasn’t content with starting one company. He channeled his intellect and compassion into a second act focused on improving people’s lives and strengthening communities in Seattle and around the world. He was fond of saying, 'If it has the potential to do good, then we should do it.' That’s the kind of person he was.
"Paul loved life and those around him, and we all cherished him in return. He deserved much more time, but his contributions to the world of technology and philanthropy will live on for generations to come. I will miss him tremendously."
– Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft and co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation