Book found in storage unit returned to Washington library 81 years after due date

ABERDEEN, Wash. — This may help ease your guilt if you have any overdue library books.

An overdue library book was returned to the Aberdeen Timberland Library on June 5, over 81 years after its due date, the Timberland Regional Library said in a Facebook post last week.

"The Bounty Trilogy," written by Charles Nordhoff and James Norman Hall, was due on March 30, 1942, according to the library card inside the book's cover. The book, which includes three novels written between 1932 and 1934, was not returned until eight decades later.

The library said the book was recently found in a storage unit and returned to the library. If the overdue fines accrued at $0.02 per day, excluding holidays and Sundays as outlined on the card, the reader would have owed $484.80 in late fees in 2023, according to the library.

But fret not: The Aberdeen library has eliminated overdue fines, meaning even a book turned in eight decades after its due date won't cost a penny.