COLUMBIA, S.C. — A recent report by Climate Central shows that there has been an increase of the number of dangerous ozone days in major US cities in recent years.

While the Clean Air Act of 1970 greatly reduced pollutants and made great strides in air quality improvements, there continues to be a ground-level ozone problem today. These problems are expected to worsen as the Earth's climate continues to warm.

Ozone is found many places in the atmosphere. In the stratosphere, it is actually extremely helpful in blocking UV rays from the sun. However, ozone that gets trapped in the lowest layer of the atmosphere, the troposphere, can become dangerous to humans.

WLTX

We've seen unhealthy air quality days this summer due to high levels of ozone in the air that we breath. It is created when pollution from things like cars and factories reacts with the heat and sunlight. A chemical reaction occurs, creating ground-level ozone that becomes unhealthy for humans.

While Columbia was not one of the cities listed in the report, neighboring communities like Charlotte and Charleston were named as having an increased number of dangerous ozone days a year.

It's not just the Southeast that has to monitor it's air quality. Out west, in states such as California and Nevada, the length of the ozone season lasts year round and needs to be continuously monitored.

WLTX

With the climate continuing to warm across the Earth, it is expected that we will continue to see poor air quality days due to more ozone production at the surface. The WLTX Weather team is always monitoring the air quality in the Midlands and will update you when dangerous days do occur.