RIVERVIEW, Fla. — A paramedic who came to the aid of a suspected drunk driver involved in a crash on Interstate 75 ended up losing his life.

Just after 4:30 a.m. Sunday, a 32-year-old Ruskin man was heading south on I-75 near the U.S. 301 exit in his truck when he stopped in the far left lane, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release.

Troopers suspect he was driving under the influence of alcohol.

A 31-year-old Ruskin woman in her car did not see the man's parked truck and crashed into it. Troopers say the impact caused both vehicles to come to a rest on I-75.

Wesley Weysham Jr., a 59-year-old firefighter and paramedic from Sarasota County, noticed the crash and stopped to help. He pulled the Ruskin man out of his truck and over to the shoulder to provide medical care.

But a car, driven by a 24-year-old Ruskin man, crashed into the truck as he did not see what was happening, troopers said.

The impact caused the truck to rotate and crash into Weysham, killing him. It caught fire and burned completely through. A witness on Twitter, @JonBorkholder, captured video of the fiery wreck.

Weysham retired from firefighting in 2017, according to Sarasota County Fire Rescue.

The southbound lanes of the highway were closed to traffic for hours; the right two lanes since have reopened, as well as all ramps for State Road 60, 618 and U.S. 301.

Charges are pending in the crash, troopers say.

