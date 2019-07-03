BURLINGTON, N.C. — Two parents were charged this week after a 5-week-old infant was found to have several fractures in its body. Police are still looking for the father.

Heather Derendal and Jeffrey Morales were charged with Felony Child Abuse and Felony Child Neglect.

The infant was treated at UNC Hospital in December after being taken to a pediatrician. At the hospital, the infant showed multiple fractures. The infant is recovering now and is in DSS custody.

Police believe Morales is driving a 2003 champagne or tan-colored Nissan Pathfinder with an expired New Jersey registration plate Y49JBN. The rear bumper may be falling off.

Derendal was taken into custody on March 6 and placed under a $200,000 secured bond in the Alamance County Jail.

Anyone with information about Morales or the investigation should call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for a text-a-tip method, both with possible cash rewards.

