PARIS, Texas — The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is reporting three missing children in Paris, Texas.

According to the center, the three children are 10-year-old Christina Smith, 11-year-old Jeremiah Smith and 13-year-old Nathaniel Lester. All three were reported missing on August 19.

The center says the three children may be with their parents.

If you have any information, call the Paris Police Department at 903-784-6688.

Christina Smith

White Female

Red Hair

Brown Eyes

4'4'', 68 lbs

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Jeremiah Smith

White Male

Red Hair

Blue Eyes

4'8'', 80 lbs

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Nathaniel Lester

White Male

Brown Hair

Blue Eyes

5'1'', 100 lbs

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children