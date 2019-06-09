PARIS, Texas — The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is reporting three missing children in Paris, Texas.
According to the center, the three children are 10-year-old Christina Smith, 11-year-old Jeremiah Smith and 13-year-old Nathaniel Lester. All three were reported missing on August 19.
The center says the three children may be with their parents.
If you have any information, call the Paris Police Department at 903-784-6688.
Christina Smith
- White Female
- Red Hair
- Brown Eyes
- 4'4'', 68 lbs
National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
Jeremiah Smith
- White Male
- Red Hair
- Blue Eyes
- 4'8'', 80 lbs
National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
Nathaniel Lester
- White Male
- Brown Hair
- Blue Eyes
- 5'1'', 100 lbs
National Center for Missing and Exploited Children