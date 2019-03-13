IRMO, S.C. — Trees were taken down in the park Tuesday to make room for a wider sidewalk at the Irmo Community Park.

The project will end with a 402 ft. by 14 ft. walk way to help accompany vendors and patrons of the beloved Irmo Okra Strut Festival.

"Today's the start of it," Director of Public Works Whitt Cline told us, "We found that the existing sidewalk just isn't quite wide enough."

The project is expected to only take 14 days.

