Matthew Ponomarenko was also indicted on two counts of Endangering Children.

PARMA, Ohio — Editor's note: The video in the player above is from a story published on March 29, 2021.

The Parma father accused of killing his five-year-old son in March was indicted Tuesday by a Cuyahoga County grand jury.

According to Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley, Matthew Ponomarenko, 31, was formally charged on Tuesday for the March 25 murder of his son Jax Ponomarenko.

“It is tragic and unimaginable that a father could murder his own son,” said Prosecutor O’Malley. “Our thoughts remain with the victim’s family and friends as they grieve this tragedy.”

The man, who is currently being held at the Cuyahoga County Jail on a $5,000,000 bond, is accused of beating the five-year-old victim to death with a baseball bat inside of their Parma home on Russell Avenue.

The father called the police following the incident and was arrested on scene.

Last week, Parma police released 911 audio in which the father tells authorities he killed his son, and was hearing voices.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers found the young boy on the living room floor, having suffered multiple blows to the head and face and the five-year-old was pronounced deceased.

In addition to two counts of aggravated murder, Matthew Ponomarenko also faces two counts of endangering children. Officials say he will be arraigned at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center later this week.