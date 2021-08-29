Part of Colonial Pipeline shut down due to Hurricane Ida

The company made the decision as a "precautionary and routine safety measure."

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Colonial pipeline said part of the gas supply line that runs from Houston to Greensboro is being temporarily shut down. The company said gas continues to be available across the southeast from several stockpiles located along the pipeline.

They called the temporary move "a precautionary and routine safety measure." The company expects the pipeline to get back to full service after a post-storm inspection by safety experts.

This is a developing story. We will update you on wfmynews2.com when we learn more information.

