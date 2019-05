COLUMBIA, S.C. — A part of Huger street is closed while some repairs are made.

A press release send out by the City of Columbia water works says that a road closure on Huger street between Lady and Gervais street is closed for repairs.

The city is asking that motorists follow the detour signs as the road will be closed until repairs are completed.

Any other questions or concerns regarding this traffic advisory can be made to The City of Columbia Customer Care Center at 803.545.3300.