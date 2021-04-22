x
Man killed by North Carolina deputy recalled as storyteller, jokester

Family members say Andrew Brown Jr. was a doting father who was quick to crack a joke and was determined to make sure his children had better lives than he had.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Relatives and friends of Andrew Brown Jr. say he had a smile that belied a lifetime of loss and troubles with the law. They say he was a doting father who was quick to crack a joke and was determined to make sure his children had better lives than he had.

The 42-year-old Elizabeth City, North Carolina, man was shot to death Wednesday by a Pasquotank County deputy sheriff trying to serve a search warrant.

The shooting has prompted protests and demands for accountability. 

Court records show Brown had a history of criminal charges stretching back into the 1990s, including a misdemeanor drug possession conviction and some pending felony drug charges.

Credit: AP Photo/Allen G. Breed
Glenda Brown Thomas displays a photo of her nephew, Andrew Brown Jr., on her cell phone at her home in Elizabeth City, N.C., on Thursday, April 22, 2021. Brown was shot and killed Wednesday by a sheriff's deputy, who was attempting to execute a warrant.

