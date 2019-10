PHOENIX — Phoenix Police said a 4-month-old baby was found dead inside a car near 39th Avenue and Cactus road.

Phoenix Fire Department responded to a call, but when they arrived the child was beyond any life-saving efforts, Phoenix fire said.

The vehicle was in a parking lot of the Washington Elementary School District Service Center.

12 News

Police have not released any information on how long the baby was inside the vehicle.

This is a developing story.