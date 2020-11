The accident happened Sunday night on Hwy 321.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — A person trying to cross a road in Lexington was hit by a car and killed.

According to Cpl Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol the accident happened Sunday night around 6 p.m.

A 2014 Nissan Altima was heading north on Hwy 321 near Busbee Road when a person attempting to cross the highway was struck and killed by the car.

According to SC Highway Patrol no charges are expected to be filed.

