COLUMBIA, S.C. — Many have asked what South Carolina DHEC percent positive cases mean and why sometimes is there a bigger jump than normal?

The percent positive show trends in the percent of cases of COVID-19 relative to the number of tests performed during the last 28 and 14 days, respectively.

The percent positive is the number of individual people that tested positive (156 as of May 27) divided by the number of individuals tested (5,994 as of May 27) by both DHEC’s laboratory and private laboratories, then multiplied by 100 (2.6% for May 27).

We asked DHEC why over the past three days, the percent positive ranged from 4.0% to 7.6% down to 2.6%.

The 7.6% percent positive on May 26 could be attributed to the decrease in the number of people who got tested in the previous days, which were Memorial Day weekend according to an email from DHEC..

When the percent positive is high, it may indicate that there isn't enough testing being performed to capture how much disease is in the community and testing may be focused on people who are more severely ill.

When the percent positive is low, it may indicate that more widespread testing is being performed and the percent positive may more accurately reflect how much disease is present in the community.