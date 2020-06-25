Pedestrian struck and killed in late night collision in Richland county

Troopers say the person was crossing Bush River Road when they were struck by a vehicle.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A pedestrian was struck and killed in a late night collision in Richland county.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the incident happened Wednesday night, June 24 at 10:30 p.m.

Troopers say the person was crossing Bush River Road when they were struck by a 2007 Ford Explorer.

The driver was wearing a seat belt and no injuries have been reported, according to officials.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital, where they later died.