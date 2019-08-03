BANGOR, Maine — A person who was sleeping in a dumpster and authorities say got picked up by a trash truck and dumped inside unknowingly is recovering at the hospital.

Bangor Fire Officials say the person was sleeping in a dumpster at the Bangor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Texas Avenue.

Staff at the nursing home told authorities they heard screams for help coming from the truck. The driver apparently had no idea a person was in the back. Bangor Fire crews were able to get to the person out and say they did have non-life threatening injuries.

The transient was taken to Northern Light EMMC while Bangor Fire crews helped pick up all the trash that was unloaded trying to remove the person.



