Peyton Manning has the art of the surprise down to a Power T.

Check out this hilarious moment from his Peyton's Places series. As camera crews were interviewing legendary seamstress Jane Helser about her nearly half-century sewing Wilson footballs for the NFL and her first and then-only encounter with Peyton, he walked in nonchalantly and stood behind her.

Jane had noticed someone was there, but it took her a while to realize just who that someone was.

Peyton looked over her shoulder as she talked about how he had signed her football, and he even weighed inthe conversation a couple of times before she finally looked up and saw him. She then jumped right out of her chair!

"I didn't know how long I was gonna have to stand here..."

Peyton's Places airs on ESPN+ streaming and features 30 episodes of the legendary quarterback as he helps celebrate the NFL's 100th season through conversations with former coaches, players, celebrities and workers.

RELATED: Peyton and Tee reunite before Tennessee's home opener

RELATED: Peyton Manning tops list of most beloved sports media personalities

RELATED: 'He told us that he would keep praying for us': Mom meets Peyton Manning after daughter's cancer diagnosis