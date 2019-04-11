PHOENIX — Phoenix police are looking for a suspect believed to have stolen a car with two children inside.

Police say they responded to a call about a stolen car at an apartment complex in the area of 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

When police arrived the owner of the car said she left her car running while she quickly ran into the apartment. The owner was gone less than a minute, according to police. Two children, a 3-month-old and 3-year-old, were inside the car.

The children were found safe inside the car that was abandoned less than a mile from the apartment. The car was locked and the keys were gone.

Officers say they were able to get inside and quickly get the children out.

Police are searching for the suspect.