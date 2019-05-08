One woman was in for a surprise on Monday morning when a scaly guest decided to join her on the beach in Amelia Island to watch the sunrise.

Brinda Cook-Linck captured a few shots of an alligator enjoying the view.

"I thought it was driftwood!,"she told First Coast News."I was about three feet away when I realized it was a gator!"

According to the National Ocean Service, alligators can tolerate salt water for a few hours or even days but they are primarily freshwater animals.

That makes this chance occurrence even more rare.