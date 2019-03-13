HOUSTON — An airline pilot stepped up for his passengers after their Houston-bound flight was delayed for a few hours on Monday.

The captain ordered every single passenger on United Flight 6329 lunch as they waited during the delay in Tulsa, Okla.

"We’re currently 2.5 hours into a delay leaving Tulsa on @united and our Captain, Matthew just ordered every single person on the plane lunch from Fat Guys Burger Bar," passenger Sam Walker wrote. "Good people and customer service do still exist!"

United replied to the passenger in a tweet saying:

"Hey, Sam. How awesome! We're glad to hear the crew took care of you today. We'll pass along your praise to our teams."

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM: