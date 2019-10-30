DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — One person was killed after a small plane crashed into a building near I-85 and Clairmont Road in DeKalb County on Wednesday morning, officials confirmed.

The aircraft crashed into a townhome building on Peachwood Circle shortly after 10 a.m., according to the FAA.

The FAA said it happened after departure from Runway 21 at the DeKalb-Peachtree Airport around 10:30 a.m. Officials told 11Alive's Deb Tuff that the second passenger is unaccounted for.

There was no fire, according to Captain Dion Bentley, PIO of DeKalb County Fire.

The plane is a Piper PA-28, FAA said.

WXIA

The National Transportation Safety Board is on the scene and investigating the accident, according to DeKalb County Communications.

11Alive is at the apartment complex feeding raw video back from the scene.

