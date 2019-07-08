MCLEAN, Va. — Police have ended the search for a reported armed ex-employee inside the Gannett Building -- home to USA Today -- in McLean, Virginia. The building, which also houses several other businesses, was evacuated Wednesday afternoon.

Fairfax police said they got a 9-1-1 call just before noon from inside the building at 7950 Jones Branch Drive that there was an ex-employee armed with a gun there.

"We were told it was an ex-employee of the building," Chief Edwin Roessler said during a news conference Wednesday. He said they didn't know if the person was an ex-employee of Gannett or one of the other businesses inside the building.

Roessler said they checked the building floor by floor as they continued to evacuate employees that had sheltered in place. He said they treated the threat as credible until the building was cleared.

"I pray they are not in the building and that this will end safely," Roessler said.

Roessler said police were looking for the person identified as the ex-employee as a person of interest, but didn't identify them because they "may have done nothing wrong."

"We have determined that the person [of interest] is in another location in Fairfax county," Roessler said. "I have no evidence that person committed a crime."

Roessler said the person of interested is in communication with police.

"Everything is safe and I do not have any evidence that a crime was committed at this time," Roessler said.

Roessler said that even though the call disrupted business, he's thankful it turned out to be a "non-event."

"Everyone in that building did the right thing, they saw something that was out of place and they called 9-1-1," Roessler said.

USA Today said that reports of a man with a weapon at its headquarters after the building was evacuated were mistaken.

An employee said they were being evacuated from the building.

However, an FBI source confirmed to WUSA9 that no shots were fired.

Around 1 p.m., Fairfax County police said they are working to investigate the reported threat and, "have found no evidence of any acts of violence of injuries."

"Alarms sounded at the building as police squad converged on the scene," USA Today reported. "Law enforcement officers with rifles and body armor were patrolling the area and a helicopter hovered overhead."

Earlier this year, the company that owns WUSA9, TEGNA, moved their offices out of the building in question. Gannett recently merged with GateHouse -- the two newspaper giants combined for roughly $1.4 billion. McLean, Va., where the building is located, is about 25 minutes from downtown Washington, D.C.

Officials from the nearby Hilton released the following information:

"We can confirm our HQ team is aware of and actively monitoring the situation that is occurring at the USA Today building. For context, Hilton HQ is approximately half a mile from the location in question. We stand ready to provide guidance to our HQ-based Team Members if required," Meg Ryan, director of corporate affairs at Hilton, said.

Valo Park, which operates the office building, declined to comment or say how many businesses lease space from them.

This incident comes just a few days after two mass shootings in the U.S. that left more than 30 people dead.

USA Today reporters are providing updates on the incident via Twitter.

"We have evacuated the @USATODAY headquarters in McLean, Virginia, after reports of someone who may have had a weapon in the building," Business Trends Reporter Nathan Bomey tweeted.

