Bodies of father, 3 kids found in Indianapolis pond

The pond is in the area where missing father Kyle Moorman's cell phone last pinged, according to family members.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County coroner confirmed the four bodies found in a south Indianapolis pond Tuesday night are the missing Indianapolis father and his three kids.

The coroner said the bodies of 27-year-old Kyle Moorman, 5-year-old Kyle Moorman II, 2-year-old Kyannah Holland and 1-year-old Kyran Holland were found in the pond near Troy Avenue and Bluff Road. Their causes of death are pending at this time.

Police responded to the pond at Troy Avenue and Bluff Road around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a report of a body in the water. Around 9:30 p.m., IMPD tweeted that officers were conducting a death investigation at the location.

Just before 10 p.m., IMPD confirmed divers from the Indianapolis Fire Department recovered a man's body from the water, where family members say Moorman's phone last sent out a signal the night of Thursday, July 7.

After divers from the Indianapolis Fire Department and the Department of Natural Resources located the man's body, they found a vehicle in pond. According to IMPD Asst. Chief Chris Bailey, three small children were found dead inside the vehicle, which matched the description of the car Moorman was driving when he was last seen.

Moorman told his family he and his three children were going fishing at 11 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6, but they hadn't been seen since.

His family was at the pond with police Monday night.

Monday night, police said there were no tracks seen heading toward the water and did not call for a dive team.

IMPD did confirm Monday night that a baby bottle was found near the water, which they collected for potential evidence.

7:42 PM - #IFD Tac Teams 7 & 14 assisting #IMPD with an investigation at Bluff Rd and Troy Ave. Bank searches conducted by foot and boat.

Police said due to the investigation, Bluff Road will be closed in the area for several hours. They have asked residents to avoid the area.

IMPD is conducting a death investigation near 2900 Bluff Road.



A portion of Bluff Road will be closed off for the next few hours as this investigation continues. Residents are asked to avoid the area.



Stayed tune for more updates, including when a media briefing will occur. pic.twitter.com/1538yBD4K4 — IMPD (@IMPDnews) July 13, 2022