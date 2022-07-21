An entire NC police force has resigned, citing a 'hostile' and 'stressful' work environment

Gibson told WRAL News the town is currently short-staffed when it comes to police officers.

KENLY, N.C. — Kenly Police Chief Josh Gibson said he and all his full-time officers resigned on Wednesday.

Resignation letters obtained by WRAL News hint at a hostile work environment since the hiring of Town Manager Justine Jones. No other specifics of that work environment were discussed in the resignation letters.

"I will not let myself be around that kind of atmosphere," Christy Thomas, Utility Clerk for the town of Kenly, said in her resignation letter.

Gibson told WRAL News the town is currently short-staffed when it comes to police officers. He said the town normally has eight officers but before the resignations, only had five.

MORE ON WCNC

FREE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts