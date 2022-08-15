Police: 'Large metal object' lands near Maine State Capitol

The object crashed into the ground at a high velocity, about 6 to 8 feet from an officer who was walking outside the entrance.

AUGUSTA, Maine — A "large metal object" crashed into the ground just outside the main entrance to the Maine State Capitol on Friday afternoon, police say.

A news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety stated the object crashed into the ground at a high velocity, about 6 to 8 feet from an officer who was walking outside the entrance. Two other people were nearby and saw the incident. No one was injured.

Police notified the Augusta State Airport and the Federal Aviation Administration. The latter launched an investigation while trying to find the part's origin, according to the release.

The part is "likely from a large airliner on an international route," the release stated.

Officials said the source is still unknown and remains under FAA investigation.