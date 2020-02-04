Police are asking for the communities help Thursday to locate a missing Rhode Island woman who is possibly in the Jacksonville area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Amelia Waldeck,18, was reported missing out of Providence, Rhode Island on March 27. Family members said that according to recent conversations Waldeck was in the Jacksonville area. They told police that she was reported to be in distress and then communication ceased.

Waldeck is five feet tall and 135 pounds. She has brown eyes and auburn hair. It is unknown what she was last wearing.

Anyone who has seen Waldeck or who has information related to her whereabouts is asked to contact police at 904-630-0500.

JSO