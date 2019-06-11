The missing child alert for 5-year-old Taylor Rose Williams was upgraded to an Amber Alert after she was last seen in the Brentwood area Wednesday morning.

Story continues below.

An Amber Alert was issued for 5-year-old Jacksonville girl, Taylor Rose Williams, last seen in the Brentwood area midnight.

FDLE

Around 1 p.m., the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department confirmed to First Coast News that its crews are assisting police at a second location on the Southside at Paradise Island Apartments, 7651 Paradise Island Blvd., in relation to the search for Williams. Crews say they are searching the woods in that area.

RELATED: Search for 5-year-old Taylor Rose Williams expands to Southside, crews searching woods

RELATED: LIVE BLOG: Search for 5-year-old Taylor Rose Williams

RELATED: What happens during an Amber Alert?

Williams was last seen in her home in the 600 block of Ivy Street around midnight wearing a purple shirt, pink pajama pants and no shoes. An adult told police that they noticed the child was not in her room around midnight and the back door of the home was unlocked.

Police say that Taylor is 3-feet-tall, weighs 50 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair.

During a press conference around 10:30 a.m., the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said it had about 100 officers and other personnel searching for Williams. Police expanded the search area and crews are going door-to-door in the neighborhood.

"A police officer came to my house this morning with the flyer," said Zion Newsome, a resident in the area. "As soon as he hit me with the flyer, let me know the information, I came in the neighborhood and started looking for myself ... Me being a father, me being part of the community, this is important that we have to stand up and protect our people in any respect that we could possibly do."

Some officers are seen searching with K9s and horses.

The family is cooperating in the search, JSO said.

Watch the press conference below:

Anyone having seen or who may the whereabouts of Taylor is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office immediately at 904-630-0500.

Community reacts

Shortly after hearing news of Williams' disappearance, much of the community sprang into action to assist authorities.

"I came down actually to help out with the efforts passing out water, sodas, things like that, keep everyone hydrated," said Robert Simmons.

"A lot of people did come out in the community, I met some people from other communities that came out to help look for this girl and help out our little sister that needs to be found," Newsome said.

Jacksonville City Councilman Reggie Gaffney was also seen in the area handing out flyers with first responders.

"Ask the community to pray," he said. "If you see anything suspicious, please let someone know."

Simmons said there is some optimism, "but it's a dark moment for some people."

"... We're just praying that we have a good and positive outcome," Simmons said.



